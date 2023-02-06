Matthew Bonnan, like many during the early days of the pandemic, had a lot of time on his hands. Like others, he spent his extra time during lockdowns learning something new.

In his case, it was the piano — something he started tinkering with before the pandemic.

“I guess I would want to put out there that I’m not Herbie Hancock, I’m not Billy Joel, I’m not Elton John,” he said with laughter, “but I started to get a feel for playing it.”

Bonnan, a biology professor at Stockton University, also felt isolated during lockdown, like others.

Those emotions helped fuel the 12-track prog rock inspired album, “Once Upon Deep Time.” He said that he long had an idea of writing an album. “What high school kid doesn’t want to be a rock star,” he quipped. But his idea was to tie it to evolution.

In this case, it was about how hearing has evolved around vertebrates. The first song idea he came up with, “Distant Touch,” is about how fish perceive the world through sound.

“I started by writing a few lyrics down and I looked at [them] and I went, ‘Oh, that’s kind of interesting,’” he said of his songwriting process.

After picking a few chords, he recorded the song on his phone. He later thought what it would sound like if he actually recorded on professional software and sung into a good microphone.

“It was sort of one of these things in my spare time,” he said. “I was like…’let me get this software, let me try this, let me try that.’ And I kind of ended up cobbling together the things that I needed.”

Behind the music…and the science

Bonnan, the oldest of six, grew up outside of Chicago. Two things were constant at that time; he wanted to study dinosaurs and his parents played a lot of music.

“They played a lot of pop and rock music,” he said. “We’re a big family and I think it’s one of the ways to entertain a bunch of little kids.”

He reminisced about listening to WLS Radio when it was Chicago’s pop music powerhouse. But it was another legendary radio station that would influence his musical tastes: The Loop FM 98. That station played bands like Genesis, Pink Floyd, and Rush.

“A lot of these bands, the music really spoke to me because it was kind of like you could put headphones on and disappear into this other world,” he said of the music.