South Jersey refinery says cost-mandated fuel credits threaten its survival

A ‘completely artificial expense’

“These RINs are a completely artificial expense created by commodity brokers,” Burzichelli said. “They only exist in a trader’s world. The idea would be to get it out of the commodity market, not let it be traded that way, and figure out how to get an identification number that doesn’t place a financial burden on the process.”

Burzichelli said PBF is the only New Jersey refiner that is clearly affected by the requirement.

Although the refiners have been calling for reform for years, the resolution came up now because PBF asked the Legislature to add its voice in support of the company’s current talks with the EPA, Burzichelli said.

“They are telling us that their potential survival is being impacted by these RINs being traded almost as Bitcoin commodities,” he said. “It’s a question of whether they can afford to continue.”

Still, any replacement for the credits should not detract from the environmental goals of the Renewable Fuel Standard and should ensure the survival of independent refiners that keep the region supplied with refined products, especially during interruptions like the recent shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, Burzichelli said.

“Even as we move toward a higher blend of clean energy, you have to have a bridge to get there. If the Colonial Pipeline had been shut down for a week longer and that refinery hadn’t been there, the impact of that would have been even more devastating,” he said.

The EPA said only that it is “working to get the RFS program back on track, and we continue to engage with all stakeholders in that effort.” The agency has previously said it is aware that this credit market is subject to manipulation, but has defended the renewables standard, saying it has played an important role in the development of biofuels.

Gov. Phil Murphy also called for a resolution to the credits issue in a June 1 letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan. Murphy said the credits prices are now at their highest since 2013, adding to financial challenges stemming from a pandemic-related decline in the demand for gasoline and diesel.

Thousands of jobs ‘on the line’

While the pandemic cut demand for fuel, it did not result in a corresponding drop in the price of credits, Murphy said.

The Fueling American Jobs Coalition, a national group campaigning for reform of the Renewable Fuels Standard, welcomed the New Jersey resolution, as well as another bipartisan vote in support by the Pennsylvania Senate.

“With thousands of good-paying, family-sustaining refinery jobs in Pennsylvania and New Jersey on the line, it is encouraging to see continued momentum and growing, bipartisan support for RFS relief and reform,” the group said. An estimated 40% – 50% of U.S. refiners are thought to be reliant on the credits to comply with the EPA rule.

The company, which also operates refineries in Delaware and four other states, has repeatedly warned that its survival may depend on reform of the Renewable Fuels Standard. Still, its loss narrowed to $22.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 from a loss of $1.06 billion a year earlier as the economy picked up with the rollout of the coronavirus vaccines, it said in an earnings statement.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court made it easier for small refineries to obtain exemptions from renewable-fuel mandates, overturning a lower-court decision that criticized the EPA for extending waivers for refineries in several states.