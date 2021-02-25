N.J. entices developers with loans, tax credits to remake brownfield sites

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

New Jersey has stepped up its efforts to revive and reuse industrial “brownfield” sites with new loans and tax credits to encourage developers to clean up sites, especially in “environmental justice” areas where the sites have hurt public health and hindered economic growth.

The state is providing a total of $15 million in low-interest loans that will help developers with the costs of removing a legacy of industrial contaminants that may deter the reuse of sites that have economic potential. And it is offering one-time tax credits to assist with the costs of assessment, investigation and remediation of affected sites, to be awarded to developers on completion of a remediation project.

The new programs, announced Feb. 8, add to existing state initiatives like the Hazardous Site Discharge Site Remediation Fund — which provides grants for 75% of the cleanup cost of designated brownfield sites — but which may not cover all the costs faced by developers contemplating a cleanup of those locations.

The new loan program adds demolition, asbestos abatement, and lead-based paint removal, to the list of activities for which the state money can be used, said Elizabeth Limbrick, senior brownfields adviser with the state’s Economic Development Agency.

Sites containing those or other contaminants are often a disincentive to developers who might be interested in returning a site to productive use but balk at the expense of remediation, and so allow such places to remain abandoned, possibly threatening public health, Limbrick said in an interview.

“If you think about where you live, and there’s a site that has been sitting fallow for a long time with a chain-link fence around it, trash piling up and nothing is happening,” she said. “Maybe it’s being used as a parking lot now whereas it could be used for so much more.”