Two companies tapped to build second massive offshore-wind farm in N.J.

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

The Murphy administration awarded the largest procurement yet for offshore wind projects along the Eastern Seaboard, giving two developers the ability to triple the capacity of wind turbines in New Jersey, producing power for more than 1.6 million homes.

The winners of the state’s second solicitation for offshore wind projects will build a combined 2,658 megawatts of new capacity, adding to the 1,100 megawatts now under development by Ørsted’s Ocean Wind project off Atlantic City. Ørsted won the right to build another 1,148 megawatts for its Ocean Wind II project, while Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind’s 1,510-megawatt project was also approved. The latter is a joint venture of EDF Renewables and New Shell Energies LLC.

The announcement Wednesday by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities could bolster the state’s goal of becoming a hub for the nascent offshore-energy sector by attracting two offshore developers to build along its coast. Perhaps more importantly the developer is committing to invest in ports in Paulsboro and at Artificial Island, where manufacturing plants for offshore and assembly of giant wind turbines will occur.

“This was a pivotal day, definitely a game changer,’’ said Gail Lalla, a climate manager at TRM Associates in Middletown, who noted it was two big offshore-wind companies competing in a solicitation.