Some Philly COVID-19 survivors resent the president’s downplaying of the virus

When President Donald Trump returned from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday, after a weekend in the hospital to treat a COVID-19 infection, he stood in front of the White House and proclaimed that he learned a lot about the disease, adding: “Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid.”

That part did not bother Diamond Franklin, a Philadelphia musician who lost her grandmother and great-uncle to the coronavirus in April. She does not want the virus to “darken our spirits.”

But what happened next bothered her deeply: the president removed his face mask and entered the White House.

“I think the simple act of removing his mask in front of millions of people, moments after leaving the hospital, is unfortunately a sign that he did not learn very much,” said Franklin.

Since members of her family died, as well as those of a close friend, the pandemic has become a constant concern for Franklin. She works from home teaching music lessons online. If she must go out, she wears a mask. She sanitizes her groceries as soon as they enter the house.

Franklin found Trump’s downplaying of the virus to be disrespectful, as more than 210,000 Americans have died from the disease.

“If Trump has any concern or care for Americans who have lost loved ones, then he should set a better example as a leader,” she said.

Many people in the region who have been directly impacted by the ravages of the coronavirus responded negatively to Trump’s behavior.

“It’s dangerous, this is real, and you better take it seriously,” said Ed Lis, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. In April, his 15-year-old son, Andrew, was diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a potentially fatal illness associated with COVID-19. It can cause severe gastrointestinal and neurological problems.