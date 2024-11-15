From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Kingda Ka, the tallest roller coaster in the world, dispatched its final ride last Sunday in New Jersey.

In a press release published Thursday morning, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced that two roller coasters at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township are closing permanently — Kingda Ka and Green Lantern. Additional closures include Zumanjaro, the drop tower attached to Kingda Ka, as well as two family rides — Twister and Parachutes.

With Kingda Ka’s removal, Brian Bacica, park president, promised guests that an “all-new, record-breaking launch coaster” will replace the beloved attraction in 2026. More details about the attraction will come next summer, according to the release. The park will also feature another new ride next year: The Flash: Vertical Velocity, North America’s first “super boomerang” roller coaster.

Kingda Ka’s removal marks the loss of a landmark attraction for many guests, including Ryan Chin of Aberdeen, New Jersey.

“[Kingda Ka] has meant a lot to me through my whole upbringing, as both a kid and as a roller coaster enthusiast, so to be there for its last day was extremely emotional … just knowing that the ride was going to close and for it to be so significant as a ride — the world’s tallest and fastest roller coaster for years — and to really be closed with no announcement prior,” Chin said.

Without an official closure announcement from Six Flags before the last ride, Chin was the reason why many guests suspected that Sunday was the attraction’s final day. With a combined following of more than 160,000 followers across YouTube, Twitter and TikTok, Chin runs an account dedicated to roller coasters known as @ElToroRyan, where he posted updates about Kingda Ka’s fate prior to Six Flags’ official statement.