World’s tallest roller coaster, Kingda Ka, shuts down at Six Flags; local ‘coaster enthusiasts’ saddened by the closure
Self-proclaimed “coaster enthusiasts” gathered for final rides on Kingda Ka on Sunday, Nov. 10, before the official news of the attraction’s closure broke.
Kingda Ka, the tallest roller coaster in the world, dispatched its final ride last Sunday in New Jersey.
In a press release published Thursday morning, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced that two roller coasters at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township are closing permanently — Kingda Ka and Green Lantern. Additional closures include Zumanjaro, the drop tower attached to Kingda Ka, as well as two family rides — Twister and Parachutes.
With Kingda Ka’s removal, Brian Bacica, park president, promised guests that an “all-new, record-breaking launch coaster” will replace the beloved attraction in 2026. More details about the attraction will come next summer, according to the release. The park will also feature another new ride next year: The Flash: Vertical Velocity, North America’s first “super boomerang” roller coaster.
Kingda Ka’s removal marks the loss of a landmark attraction for many guests, including Ryan Chin of Aberdeen, New Jersey.
“[Kingda Ka] has meant a lot to me through my whole upbringing, as both a kid and as a roller coaster enthusiast, so to be there for its last day was extremely emotional … just knowing that the ride was going to close and for it to be so significant as a ride — the world’s tallest and fastest roller coaster for years — and to really be closed with no announcement prior,” Chin said.
Without an official closure announcement from Six Flags before the last ride, Chin was the reason why many guests suspected that Sunday was the attraction’s final day. With a combined following of more than 160,000 followers across YouTube, Twitter and TikTok, Chin runs an account dedicated to roller coasters known as @ElToroRyan, where he posted updates about Kingda Ka’s fate prior to Six Flags’ official statement.
As a former Kingda Ka ride operator and popular creator in the theme park community, Chin said that the information he gleaned from his connections allowed him to alert fans to the previously undisclosed final weekend.
On Nov. 7, Chin tweeted, “It sounds like this Sunday, November 10th will be [Kingda Ka’s] last day of operation ever. I honestly have no words. If you want to go get your last rides or ride it for the first time, please go ride it this weekend if you can.”
An unprecedented number of roller coaster fans showed up to give the ride a “very emotional” final send-off, according to Chin.
“There were hundreds and hundreds of fans of the rides there that were just chanting ‘Long live the king,’” Chin said.
Coaster enthusiast Keith Talar was also in attendance for Kingda Ka’s final ride. The day after, he tweeted, “[Six Flags Great Adventure] threw one hell of a send off. Trains flying overhead at interval. I watched a manager remove their headset and jump seat into an empty row. They then tell me it was their first ride ever. I grew up coming to this park. And this was one of the best days I’ve ever had here.”
Although the closure took many by surprise, Chin said that he heard rumors beginning last summer surrounding the ride’s fate. According to the creator, Six Flags allegedly wanted to refurbish the ride instead of demolishing it.
“I do hear that Great Adventure had other plans for Kingda. They were very much set on keeping it actually and from what I hear … they were even looking into completely revitalizing the ride for 2026,” Chin said. “But when Six Flags and Cedar Fair merged, Cedar Fair really runs the show, and they’re on a mission to just take out all of the [rides] that are problematic or expensive to operate.”
Anastasia Wheeler, marketing and public relations manager for Six Flags Great Adventure, confirmed that the ride removals will make way for a “record-breaking” roller coaster in 2026. Cedar Fair did not respond to WHYY News’ request for comment.
The news of Kingda Ka’s closure comes on the back of a $1 billion expansion, according to Business Wire. The aforementioned “record-breaking” roller coaster planned for 2026 is just one of the capital investments involved in the expansion, with Six Flags parks also set to receive “food and beverage upgrades, including new restaurant concepts and improved menu offerings.” Six Flags Great Adventure is the largest private employer in Ocean County.
“We understand that saying goodbye to beloved rides can be difficult, and we appreciate our guests’ passion,” Bacica said in the release. “These changes are an important part of our growth and dedication to delivering exceptional new experiences.”
