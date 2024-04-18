From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As your car ratchets up the 160-foot precipice of the Iron Menace, the new roller coaster at Dorney Park, you may want to consider Hiram S. McTavish, the 19th-century steel magnate who supposedly built an industrial mill on this site in the Lehigh Valley, according to legend.

As you plummet into a 95-degree free fall to the ground, the only zero-gravity drop in the Northeast U.S., perhaps the concept of McTavish’s most fiendish development will enter your mind: a hulking hauler that moved massive amounts of ore and mill workers with great efficiency, also called the Iron Menace.

As you roar into a tilted loop that slides into a corkscrew, you may become haunted by the knowledge that the wicked boss McTavish mysteriously disappeared into thin air one day. A disgruntled employee may or may not have pushed him off a catwalk into a vat of molten steel.

His mill is now an abandoned ruin, and McTavish’s ghost is still lurking in the machine.

“I started looking at the steel history in the Lehigh Valley. When I looked at steel worker lore, everyone had these ghost stories of being up on a catwalk and feeling something pushing you towards the edge,” said Ken Parks, corporate director of creative development for Cedar Fair, the parent company of Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom.