2 dead after ‘indiscriminate’ shooting spree outside Lehigh Valley Wawa

Two people died, including a bystander and a gunman who went on an “indiscriminate” shooting spree, Wednesday morning in the Lehigh Valley.

The gunman first had “an encounter” with a female driver as both were traveling on Route 22 near the intersection of Route 309 and Cedar Crest Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m., Lehigh Valley District Attorney Jim Martin said.

The man shot at the woman’s car, but though she heard a bang, she only noticed the gunshot after pulling into a Wawa at the intersection of Route 100 and Schantz Road and looking at her vehicle after walking out of the store to get a sandwich.

The man then pulled into the Wawa parking lot, went to the south side and shot a man in a Jeep, leaving him with nonlife-threatening injuries. The gunman also turned his attention to a truck driver, shooting him to death as he filled up his big rig, Martin said.