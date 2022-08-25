5 injured after riding roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Twp., NJ

Five people were taken to an area hospital after an incident at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey.

Chopper 6 was overhead as ambulances could be seen near the base of the El Toro roller coaster.

Officials with Six Flags say several guests reported back pain after riding El Toro Thursday evening.

Five guests were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.

Video shows crews using flashlights on the tracks of the ride.

Six Flags did not indicate what happened but said the ride is closed for inspection.

