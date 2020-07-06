Sidelined by coronavirus, these med students found a way to help the helpers

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Ask Dr. Maura Sammon what her life has been like the last few months, and her first response is a long, weary laugh.

Sammon, an emergency medicine specialist at Temple University, treated COVID-19 patients locally, ran an emergency medical clinic at the U.S.-Mexico border remotely, and pulled 16-hour days while leading the effort to create a field hospital inside Temple University’s Liacouras Center.

Meanwhile, her mom, dad and sister were all hospitalized with COVID-19.

“I’m a single mom — on top of all this,” Sammon said.

When schools closed in mid-March, Sammon didn’t have time to guide her 9-year-old daughter Lina and 11-year-old son Kaes through the hasty shift to virtual learning. Luckily, she had help: a free, online tutor for each of her kids.

“Honestly, my kids’ brains probably would have turned to mush without it,” Sammon said.

The tutors came through a program organized this spring by area medical and nursing students. About 80 banded together to provide one-on-one tutoring to the kids of frontline medical workers.

It was an attempt to help the helpers — at a time when medical students themselves are close to the action, but not yet able to provide direct medical aid.

“We’re kind of stuck in a position where we kind of feel helpless,” said Kitty Zheng, who just finished her first year of medical school at Drexel University. “We feel like we should be doing something.”