Dr. Varipapa, the Medical Society’s incoming president, joined a handful of medical professionals in supporting the measure.

Varipara, a neurologist who was not speaking for the medical group but in his personal capacity, told lawmakers he watched his wife die a slow, agonizing death from ovarian cancer nearly two years ago. He wished she had the option of ending her own life and that he has that option to discuss it with patients.

“My 30-plus years as a physician did not prepare me’’ for the process of watching his wife die, Dr. Varipapa testified. She suffered during the last three months of her life, in spite of the best hospice and palliative care.”

If the bill passed, it “would give me peace of mind knowing that medical aid in dying is the end of life option for myself and my family and patients who requested it,’’ he said.

Dr. Anna D’amico, a Newark obstetrician, said she supports the bill because of “my own experience of sitting by the bedside of two close family members who literally screamed themselves to death.”

She urged lawmakers to “pause for a moment and think about what I just said. Those relatives were receiving palliative care under hospice. I am here to testify that such services are not foolproof, despite what dedicated physicians in this area would have you believe.”

She said her aunt, who lived in a nursing home under palliative care, “became too exhausted from screaming to do more than suffer in silence as tears rolled down her cheeks. She only had energy left to bite her lips until they bled.”

‘Promise of a good death will seduce doctors and patients’

Dr. Neil Kaye, a Hockessin psychiatrist, testified that he and fellow practitioners are not equipped to “determine competency to commit suicide.” He also said he has an obligation to attempt to save the life of a patient who wants to take their life.’’

He said he feared that “the promise of the good death will seduce doctors and patients into choosing suicide instead of fighting for life. … Normalizing suicide is not the message this legislature should send to children and teenagers in Delaware.”

Delawarean Donna Austin acknowledged the testimony of those who had to bear the suffering of their loved ones. But she said her husband cared for his grandfather, who was “his best friend,’’ while he died from lung cancer.

But during this period, the dying man “had one day where he was with it. He was lucid, he was with his family and my husband said it was the best gift, even though he was sick and dying, he got to be there with him. And that in itself was a gift.

“And you can’t take that away. There’s lessons to be learned from life in the good times and the bad times and that’s just part of that. You can’t take that away. It’s part of life. So I do oppose this bill.”

Other speakers worried that the medications could be abused or perhaps taken from a housemate or visitor before the patient decided not to use it.

Baumbach said there is no record of that happening in Oregon, either before or after the person decided to take the cocktail to end his or her life.