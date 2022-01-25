Amid flood of COVID patients, Delaware hospitals seek volunteers

In the early days of the pandemic in 2020, people in New York City and elsewhere expressed their support and gratitude for health care workers with a nightly round of applause accompanied by a banging of pots and pans from porches and fire escapes alike. Every night, the sound filled streets left vacant by lockdown orders. Others posted signs in their windows thanking doctors and nurses for their long hours spent treating COVID patients.

Now, nearly two years later, hospital leaders in Delaware are asking for a bit more actionable help than those platitudes of gratitude.

Though declining in recent days, January’s COVID case numbers and hospitalizations have set record highs in Delaware and across the country. For the first time ever, hospitals in the state have implemented crisis standards of care which include redeploying of staff and adjusting staffing ratios for patients.

“We really are facing a dire problem in that we don’t have enough people on staff at hospitals currently to render the consistent quality care that Delaware should expect and that we’re used to,” said Wayne Smith, President & CEO of the Delaware Healthcare Association.