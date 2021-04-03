SEPTA won’t take paper tickets on Regional Rail any more — get your Key ready

SEPTA will no longer accept paper tickets on Regional Rail trains or at the turnstiles at the Center City Regional Rail stations as of Friday. Instead, riders must use the agency’s Key Card Travel Wallet.

SEPTA rolled out the Key card’s travel wallet function on Regional Rail last July and began phasing out paper tickets later that year.

Riders can now tap their SEPTA Key card at the platform validators or turnstiles at the beginning and end of their trip and load weekly and monthly passes on to the card.