SEPTA police urge nonessential riders to stay off transit as coronavirus hits force

At least two SEPTA police officers have tested positive for coronavirus and approximately 12 more have been quarantined because of their exposure, SEPTA police union officials say.

Philadelphia’s transit cops are “on edge” about managing the safety of the system while also protecting themselves against the sickness responsible for more than 100 deaths in the city, said Troy Parham, vice president of the Fraternal Order of Transit Police.

“We still have a job to do out there, and I think it’s just difficult for us to handle our duties as officers and maintain self-preservation at the same time,” said Parham. “It’s becoming so hard right now. How do we do both?”

The new cases come about a month after the force of roughly 260 officers began instituting protocol to protect against COVID-19. In mid-March, when just two officers were quarantined, SEPTA police split up their two-officer patrols in hopes of abiding by social distancing guidelines.