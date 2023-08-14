After series of crashes, SEPTA’s safety training may cause bus and trolley delays

SEPTA officials are implementing safety training for some 9,000 workers in the wake of a half dozen crashes involving their vehicles.

Spokesperson Andrew Busch said every agency employee will have a refresher training course, starting with some 2,500 bus and trolley operators.

The move comes after several accidents, including one where a trolley hit a historic home and another in which a SEPTA worker is accused of running her personal vehicle into a trolley.

Busch believes the safety training will act as a refresher for everyone who works for the transit agency.

“We’re sending our training trainers out to the depots. They’re going to have sessions with bus and trolley operators. It’s going to be largely refreshing and reinforcing safety guidelines and best practices and the need to put safety first in everything we do.”