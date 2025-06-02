From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

SEPTA officially has a new general manager. The move comes after a nationwide search led the transit agency to its own executive suite.

Kenneth Lawrence, SEPTA board chair, quoted from Temple University founder Russell Conwell’s “Acres of Diamonds” speech when he introduced the resolution to make Scott Sauer, who has been serving as interim general manager, permanent.

“Your diamonds are not in the far distant future. They are right here in your backyard,” Lawrence said. “And through this process, we have found our diamond right here.”

Lawrence said Sauer has been a steady hand through troubled times and has the experience to lead the agency through the potential for more rough times ahead.

“Scott Sauer started as a trolley operator and has dedicated 35 years of service to this authority, gaining invaluable experience in every aspect of the organization,” he said.