After nationwide search, SEPTA removes ‘interim’ from GM Scott Sauer’s title
Scott Sauer, who’s been running SEPTA on an interim basis, now has full responsibility to take the transit agency through a tough fiscal time.
SEPTA officially has a new general manager. The move comes after a nationwide search led the transit agency to its own executive suite.
Kenneth Lawrence, SEPTA board chair, quoted from Temple University founder Russell Conwell’s “Acres of Diamonds” speech when he introduced the resolution to make Scott Sauer, who has been serving as interim general manager, permanent.
“Your diamonds are not in the far distant future. They are right here in your backyard,” Lawrence said. “And through this process, we have found our diamond right here.”
Lawrence said Sauer has been a steady hand through troubled times and has the experience to lead the agency through the potential for more rough times ahead.
“Scott Sauer started as a trolley operator and has dedicated 35 years of service to this authority, gaining invaluable experience in every aspect of the organization,” he said.
SEPTA is in a tough spot as it faces a $213 million budget deficit and is considering severe service cuts if it doesn’t get more funding. Without state help, the agency plans to eliminate 32 bus routes, reduce service on subway, Regional Rail and bus lines, and end special services for ball games and other events. Those cuts in August would be followed in September by a 21.5% fare increase and more severe cuts in 2026 that could eliminate five Regional Rail routes, 18 more bus routes, the Broad-Ridge Spur subway line and daily train service after 9 p.m.
Sauer said he will continue to lobby state officials to give the transit agency a permanent source of funding so they can effectively budget on a year-to-year basis and not have to worry about major cuts at the end of each fiscal year.
“I think I’m just going to handle things the way I’ve been for the last six months,” Sauer said. “I’m certainly going to concentrate as much as I can on the funding and speaking with legislators and trying to get that over the finish line.”
The new general manager believes he also has to be ready for the worst.
“I’ve got to think about day day-to-day operations and set the most reliable and safest service that we can provide,” he said.
While he seeks a more permanent solution, Sauer admitted he wouldn’t turn down a one-time infusion of cash into the agency.
“So if there’s another one-time solution, which of course I tell people, ‘I’ll never say no to more funding,’ but a one-year solution just isn’t healthy for everyone. We’ll be right back having these conversations again next year.”
