The program, expected to attract 7,600 students, is only for the New Brunswick campus. Rutgers-Camden has a similar program called Bridging the Gap, which covers the remaining costs.

The program is linked with the Garden State Guarantee, a program for undergrad students in their third and fourth year that either covers all or a significant amount of tuition and fees not covered by student aid.

Conway, a renowned child psychologist turned higher education administrator, understands the challenges many low-income households go through in order to get to higher education. The Guyana-native graduated from high school in Brooklyn, N.Y. before earning undergraduate and graduate degrees at Cornell University, Columbia University, respectively. She earned her doctorate at Adelphi University.

“For me, education was a way of getting out of poverty,” she said. “My family values education and they pushed me to go as far as I can.”

But Conway, a first-generation college student, is still paying on the debt for her education.

“I didn’t have rich parents who can pay for housing and pay for food and books and all of that,” she said. “I was relatively new to this country [and] I didn’t really understand the system.”