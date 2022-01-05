Booster shots required for Rutgers students and staff
Rutgers University students are now required to get COVID-19 booster shots as soon as possible.
The new requirement announced Tuesday is among several changes the school is making ahead of the spring semester, which begins Jan. 18, because of the surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant.
Students must prove they’ve been boosted by Jan. 31.
In addition, all employees who were required to get the vaccine are required to get their booster shots as well.
Rutgers is the second college in New Jersey to require booster shots. Princeton was first in announcing the requirement last week.
The two universities join a growing list around the country to require boosters, and adjust their operations because of the surge.
When the semester starts on Jan. 18, Rutgers classes and events will be held virtually for the first two weeks. The move-in date for students who live on campus has been pushed back to Jan. 29.
In-person classes and events will resume on Jan. 31. At that time, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours will be required to attend events.
Rutgers is believed to be the first university to have required COVID-19 vaccinations for students.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!