Rutgers University students are now required to get COVID-19 booster shots as soon as possible.

The new requirement announced Tuesday is among several changes the school is making ahead of the spring semester, which begins Jan. 18, because of the surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant.

Students must prove they’ve been boosted by Jan. 31.

In addition, all employees who were required to get the vaccine are required to get their booster shots as well.

Rutgers is the second college in New Jersey to require booster shots. Princeton was first in announcing the requirement last week.

The two universities join a growing list around the country to require boosters, and adjust their operations because of the surge.