Coronavirus Pandemic

Booster shots required for Rutgers students and staff

Rutgers University in New Brunswick

Rutgers University in New Brunswick. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

Rutgers University students are now required to get COVID-19 booster shots as soon as possible.

The new requirement announced Tuesday is among several changes the school is making ahead of the spring semester, which begins Jan. 18, because of the surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant.

Students must prove they’ve been boosted by Jan. 31.

In addition, all employees who were required to get the vaccine are required to get their booster shots as well.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Rutgers is the second college in New Jersey to require booster shots. Princeton was first in announcing the requirement last week.

The two universities join a growing list around the country to require boosters, and  adjust their operations because of the surge.

Related Content

When the semester starts on Jan. 18, Rutgers classes and events will be held virtually for the first two weeks. The move-in date for students who live on campus has been pushed back to Jan. 29.

In-person classes and events will resume on Jan. 31. At that time, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours will be required to attend events.

Rutgers is believed to be the first university to have required COVID-19 vaccinations for students.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

Part of the series

You may also like

About P. Kenneth Burns

Read more
A headshot of P. Kenneth Burns

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate