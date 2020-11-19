Residents call for sweeping reform during Philly’s first-ever public hearing on police contracts

Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration on Wednesday laid out the broad strokes of the initial draft proposal it will present to the city’s police union during upcoming contract negotiations, including a push to give more weight to disciplinary actions handed down by the department.

The administration will also seek to limit back pay for reinstated officers, give the police commissioner more freedom to transfer officers, and expand the department’s ability to use civilians, including public safety officers.

Speaking during Philadelphia’s first-ever public hearing on a police contract proposal, Deputy Mayor of Labor Richard Lazer said the reforms will be the administration’s top priority when it begins bargaining with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 next month, but added “we will only be able to change so much at once.”

The dozens of residents who testified on Wednesday called for more sweeping and immediate change, particularly when it comes to how the department handles officer misconduct. Witness after witness called for greater transparency and railed against the high percentage of officers who are able to return to the force after being fired for their behavior.

“The work of policing has been taken out of the context of normal jobs, normal performance reviews, and normal responsibility for following the rules of the job,” said Center City resident Marta Guttenberg, one of nearly 100 people who signed up to address a City Council committee.

Under a state law known as Act 111, police officers and firefighters cannot go on strike but do have the right to appeal disciplinary rulings through a process known as grievance arbitration. Historically, that process has helped officers get reinstated.

In the next police contract, the Kenney administration wants to prohibit grievance arbitrators from changing disciplinary measures doled out by the police commissioner in cases where an officer is found to have committed misconduct.

“It’s something that we’re going to push very hard for,” Lazer said. “I think we have a very good shot to get some movement on that.”

Currently, misconduct complaints are investigated by the police department’s internal affairs division. If the complaint is sustained, the case is sent to the Police Board of Inquiry, a three-member board made up of three officers of equal or lower rank than the accused officer. The board’s decision is then kicked up to the police commissioner’s office for a final decision.