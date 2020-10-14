Philadelphia’s Fraternal Order of Police is suing City Council and Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration over legislation designed to make their contract bargaining more public.

FOP President John McNesby said they’re being unfairly singled out by a law requiring a public hearing before the city’s offer to the police union is presented in the arbitration process.

“It’s obvious and glaring that once again they are trying to demonize us, put their hands in our pockets and single out only police officers, nobody else is subjected to this,” he said, pointing out that the firefighters’ union is not subject to the same requirement.

Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson said because taxpayers have to pay for increases in a new contract, they should know what the city is offering.

“During the hearing, the administration will present on the contract terms its planning to offer as part of the arbitration process and then the public will be able to comment,” she said.

McNesby said by only going after the police union they are being unduly put under the spotlight.