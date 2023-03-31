Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

A Philadelphia law designed to reduce traffic stops for certain vehicle violations will remain on the books after a Court of Common Pleas judge overruled the police union’s objections this week.

The Driving Equality Act, authored by Councilmember Isaiah Thomas and effective March 2022, instructs Philadelphia Police officers not to pull someone over if the primary violation is one of the following:

Late registration (if under 60 days late)

Relocation of temporary registration (must be visible)

Hanging license plate (must be fastened)

Missing a single headlight or taillight

Items hanging from a rearview mirror

Minor bumper damage

Driving with an expired or missing inspection sticker

Driving with an expired or missing registration sticker

In February 2022, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 — a union representing PPD officers — filed a lawsuit against the city arguing that the new policy violates state motor vehicle code.

A judge overruled those objections this week, but the FOP says it plans to appeal.

“This City Council law allows reckless drivers behind the wheel of unsafe vehicles, which ultimately puts the public at-risk and in danger,” said FOP President John McNesby in an emailed statement. “We believe the PA state motor-vehicle code provides fairness and equity for all drivers in our great city.”

Councilmember Thomas has said he authored the law to reduce the likelihood of negative interactions between police officers and Black drivers, arguing that traffic stops can lead to unjust use of force from police. He also said he wants to make more efficient use of police officers’ time.

“We are excited about the ruling, but at the same time my door remains open to work with anybody, no matter what their opinion is on the legislation,” he said.