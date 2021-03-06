Report: Camden Mayor Frank Moran to resign

Moran, a Democrat, was elected in 2017 and would be leaving his post months before the end of his first term. His departure would leave the city’s Democratic Party to select a number of candidates to serve out his term. Camden’s City Council would then choose his replacement from that list of candidates before a general election in November.

Shortly after news of his potential resignation became public, Councilmember Angel Fuentes and Camden County Sheriff Gilbert “Whip” Wilson expressed support for Councilmember Vic Carstarphen.