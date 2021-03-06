Report: Camden Mayor Frank Moran to resign
Camden Mayor Frank Moran plans to resign, according to sources cited by The Inquirer.
The newspaper reported that the 52-year-old is expected to announce his departure at the end of next month. The Inquirer reported that the mayor is expected to cite health reasons.
Moran, a Democrat, was elected in 2017 and would be leaving his post months before the end of his first term. His departure would leave the city’s Democratic Party to select a number of candidates to serve out his term. Camden’s City Council would then choose his replacement from that list of candidates before a general election in November.
Shortly after news of his potential resignation became public, Councilmember Angel Fuentes and Camden County Sheriff Gilbert “Whip” Wilson expressed support for Councilmember Vic Carstarphen.
“We couldn’t be prouder to support Vic as we fight to keep the positive momentum in Camden,” they said in a statement. “We urge our entire City Committee and Democratic leadership to join us in endorsing Vic Carstarphen for Mayor so we can continue the great work of Mayor Moran.”
A former city council president, Moran has worked in city and county for more than two decades. He came into city government as a laborer hired by the Camden Public Works Department in 1990 and ran for council in 1997, winning a seat on the seven-member elected board. He served as director of the Camden County Parks Department until his election as mayor.
