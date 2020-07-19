Updated: 3:40 p.m.

Almost two years after Philadelphia renamed the 2300 block of 59th Street for the city’s first Black mayor, about 30 protesters on Sunday rallied to take down what they called “a monument to state violence.”

W. Wilson Goode Sr. was mayor 35 years ago when the city bombed the home of a radical Black liberation group called MOVE on the 6200 block of Osage Avenue in West Philadelphia. The bombing killed 11 citizens, including five children.

“They are symbolic gestures, of course,” said Krystal Strong with Black Lives Matter Philly of the street sign for W. Wilson Goode Sr. Way. “But we do not want to celebrate the terrorism of our communities.”

At a Black Philly Radical Collective demonstration on 59th and Overbrook ave. Some 30 people are demanding the city take down the street sign honoring Wilson Goode Sr., the city’s first Black mayor. Goode was the mayor during the MOVE bombing, which killed 11 people, inc. 5 kids pic.twitter.com/U0Gg3ZVsKy — Ximena Conde (@RadioXimena) July 19, 2020

MOVE, which ate raw foods and took on the last name Africa, often clashed with neighbors over how the group lived out its back-to-nature lifestyle, and complained about the smell of feces, rats and of potential neglect, as the children were not sent to school and wore few clothes, even in the winter.