Protesters press city to remove street sign for former Philly Mayor Goode, citing MOVE bombing
Updated: 3:40 p.m.
___
Almost two years after Philadelphia renamed the 2300 block of 59th Street for the city’s first Black mayor, about 30 protesters on Sunday rallied to take down what they called “a monument to state violence.”
W. Wilson Goode Sr. was mayor 35 years ago when the city bombed the home of a radical Black liberation group called MOVE on the 6200 block of Osage Avenue in West Philadelphia. The bombing killed 11 citizens, including five children.
“They are symbolic gestures, of course,” said Krystal Strong with Black Lives Matter Philly of the street sign for W. Wilson Goode Sr. Way. “But we do not want to celebrate the terrorism of our communities.”
At a Black Philly Radical Collective demonstration on 59th and Overbrook ave. Some 30 people are demanding the city take down the street sign honoring Wilson Goode Sr., the city’s first Black mayor. Goode was the mayor during the MOVE bombing, which killed 11 people, inc. 5 kids pic.twitter.com/U0Gg3ZVsKy
— Ximena Conde (@RadioXimena) July 19, 2020
MOVE, which ate raw foods and took on the last name Africa, often clashed with neighbors over how the group lived out its back-to-nature lifestyle, and complained about the smell of feces, rats and of potential neglect, as the children were not sent to school and wore few clothes, even in the winter.
Still, many residents who also remember how firefighters let the resulting flames destroy 61 homes in West Philly’s Cobbs Creek section agree the bombing was an extreme example of overly aggressive policing.
“This is an absolute obscene gesture. It is a disrespect to the lives that have been lost,” said Strong. Her group is part of the Black Philly Radical Collective, which helped organize the protest and has 10 more demonstrations planned — each event representing one of the collective’s demands.
Organizers of Sunday’s demonstration asserted that community members were not consulted before the street sign went up in the Wynnefield neighborhood in September 2018, and that the city ignored those who showed up to protest Goode’s street naming ceremony, demanding it be taken down.
The group marched from the corner of 59th Street where the street sign was erected to Goode’s house about a block away, where they chanted the names of the 11 people killed.
— Ximena Conde (@RadioXimena) July 19, 2020
From there, the group moved outside the home of Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr., who is Black and helped introduce the legislation for the street sign.
Goode testified before an investigating commission in 1985 that he gave his permission to drop the bomb, but did not know it would be dropped from a helicopter. Leo A. Brooks, the city’s managing director at the time, said he had informed Goode of the police department’s plan before it happened.
The former mayor, who has himself apologized four times for the role he played, recently called on the city to issue a formal apology.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!