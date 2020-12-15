Years after the U.S. Department of Justice found the Philadelphia Police Department had discriminated against those who are deaf or hard of hearing, the department says it’s implemented improvements in how it communicates with that population.

The initial complaints made by members of the deaf and hard of hearing community, which went as far back as 2011, led the PPD to enter a settlement with the DOJ in 2018.

During a Police Advisory Commission Monday, PPD representative Matt White said in the years since, the department has acquired technology, gained access to American Sign Language interpreters, and adopted training that aims to prevent repeats of those complaints.

In a 2013 burglary, for example, an officer insisted a deaf member of the household interpret what an officer was saying to her other deaf roommates, even though she told the officer she wasn’t comfortable doing so. The officers left the home without investigating the burglary.

In another instance, a deaf detainee was handcuffed behind his back where he couldn’t communicate through sign language.

White said the lack of certified ASL interpreters also affected perpetrators of crimes during court proceedings.

“I think in one instance it actually led to the person being arrested again on a bench warrant because they didn’t go to a hearing that they didn’t know about,” said White.