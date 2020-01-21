Portion of popular back road to the Shore closed until June

A popular secondary road that connects the Delaware River and the Atlantic Ocean is closed until June for what state officials say are “priority roadway repairs.”

According to a New Jersey Department of Transportation news release, Mount Construction on Monday began repairing a culvert over Dias Creek on Route 47 in Cape May County’s Middle Township.

Officials say sinkholes that have formed are compromising the state highway — which runs for 75 miles from Brooklawn to Wildwood — that typically jams during the summer when it becomes a two-lane road toward the coast.

Detours are in place, and local access is available for residents and businesses. State transportation officials expect the project to finish by June 2020.

The following signed detour will be in place throughout the duration of the project:

Route 47 Northbound detour:

Motorists wishing to continue on Route 47 northbound will be instructed to turn right onto Indian

Trail Road.

Turn left onto Route 9 north.

Turn left onto W. Hand Avenue.

Turn right back onto Route 47/S. Delsea Drive.

Route 47 Southbound detour:

Motorists wishing to continue on Route 47 southbound will be instructed to turn left onto W. Hand

Avenue.

Turn right onto Route 9 south.

Turn right onto Indian Trail Road.

Turn left onto Route 47/S. Delsea Drive.