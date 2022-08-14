Police investigating after shooting at Musikfest sends crowd into panic

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A shooting at a Lehigh County music festival sent patrons into a panic Saturday night as people ran for safety after witnesses say a single shot was fired.

Bethlehem City Police called it an “isolated incident” that happened just before 11 p.m. at Musikfest, near the corner of Main and Lehigh streets, where thousands of concertgoers were standing.

“Total chaos, like out of a movie. They took off, the cops responded immediately. They cornered this off and made it a crime scene,” said Dave Emili, whose food truck “Aw Shucks” Roasted Corn is next to where the shooting happened.

Investigators shut down the festival as a precaution after the shooting. FBI agents were on the scene too.

“People thought it was fireworks until they realized that it wasn’t,” said Henry Sanchez, who was in his food truck Cubano Press with his wife when the shooting happened. He says he locked his doors and told his wife to get on the ground.

“The crowd just burst that way. Cops came on the scene really quickly, literally 10 seconds,” he said.