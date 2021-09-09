‘Please take it seriously,’ Murphy warns as another severe storm is expected in N.J.

New Jersey is still counting its dead after devastating flash flooding caused by heavy rain in the wake of Hurricane Ida and the state is preparing for another potentially significant storm.

Heavy wind and rain are forecast across the region Wednesday night, exactly a week after the remnants of Ida came through. This storm isn’t expected to be worse, but Gov. Phil Murphy said because the ground is already waterlogged, the risk of flash flooding is higher.

“Please take it seriously,” he said. “Do not try to go out in any storm.”

Twenty-seven people are confirmed dead — the most deaths related to that storm in any state — and four people are still missing. Murphy gave an update on the count in his press conference Wednesday, and conducted a moment of silence.

He called the deaths “a horrific, unfathomable loss of life.”

“Thousands” of people, he noted, were saved by first responders in the flooding — through the windows of cars, from the roofs of houses, from rubble.