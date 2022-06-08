The Water Department has launched the Plastic-Free Philly campaign with a goal of getting 3,000 people to formally make a pledge to abstain from single-use plastic water bottles this summer. The campaign is a partnership with BOMA Philadelphia — a commercial real estate professional membership organization — and the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University.

The Academy commissioned 10 art installations for building lobbies in Center City and University City that highlight the use and disposal of consumer plastic.

Inside the lobby of 1515 Market Street, Fiber artist Kate Leibrand of Roxborough created a nautical tableau of pier pylons encrusted with barnacles, clams, and mussels, all crafted from post-consumer recycled plastic.

Called “Choking Hazard,” the piece is meant to be a warning about plastic that is swallowed by wildlife, particularly microplastics. The way plastic bottles often break down in the environment is to break into smaller and smaller pieces, called microplastics, without ever decomposing.

Those microplastics are consumed by fish and other waterborne organisms, thus entering the food chain.

“I wasn’t aware until this project that they’ve recently found microplastics in human blood,” said Leibrand.

Leibrand said this commission has been “eye-opening” for her. She took a hard look at her own plastic habits and dusted off her unused Nalgene bottle.

“I used to be very guilty of plastic water bottle usage. I was raised in a household where we just used plastic water bottles,” she said. “I’m not a role model when it comes to plastic usage at all, but this has woken me up to falling asleep at the wheel.”

Leibrand is both participant and target of the Plastic-Free Philly campaign: she has taken the plastic pledge, herself. The art installations in public places are meant to bring plastic waste to the attention of passersby, and an accompanying QR code will take them to a website where they can make the pledge to abstain from plastic water bottles.

“Thinking about water bottles and how you drink your water opens up your mind to how prevalent plastics are in our lives,” said Marina McDougall, the Academy of Natural Sciences vice president of Experience and Engagement. “How can we reduce them, and what can we do to change that very deep and systemic problem?”