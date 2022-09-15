A community collaboration

After the success of the River Alive! exhibit at the Independence Seaport Museum, the concept was expanded to bring the museum experience to a neighborhood level, with a focus on early childhood education.

During the project’s planning phase, local families visited the exhibit at the Independence Seaport Museum and children offered their input on the animals they wanted to see.

The benches and animal sculptures were designed by Horn, who created the ContraFuerte public art piece in Center City last year. Horn collaborated with artist Jay Coreando, planning and design studio Habithèque Inc., and had construction help from Philadelphia high school students who are members of the Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC).

Earlier this summer, sounds of hammers, fans, and music filled the West Philadelphia studio where Horn and YVC students worked to assemble and polish the benches.

Covered in sawdust amid the construction, YVC member Malcolm Miller was beaming.

“It was really great when we were reaching the end and everyone started being like, ‘Wow it looks like a bench!’” said Miller. “I could tell that everyone was as impressed with our work as we are, so it’s definitely really great when you can actually see it come together and you know what it’s gonna look like before it’s even done.”

The volunteers were all smiles as they saw the pieces of wood come to life, draped in the summer sunlight that peaked through the studio’s garage door.

“I think there’s a lot of satisfaction that’s drawn from seeing it come together, creating the benches, and seeing those components from the first designs and iterations to the final process,” said Horn. “Seeing the kids really engage at every step of the way … I thought was pretty cool.”

When it came time to install the benches and sculptures, community members pitched in too.

“It’s a beautiful day to spend time in our local parks,” said resident Kristen Mertus on installation day. “We wanted to help out with this cool thing that we’ll be able to see when we go on our hikes.”