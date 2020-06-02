Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

As hundreds gather each day across Philadelphia to protest the death of George Floyd, at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, Philly and its surrounding counties are poised to move from the state-designated “red” phase of coronavirus shutdown to the less restrictive “yellow” phase. Despite the rules against large gatherings in both phases, city and state officials have signaled that, as of now, Philadelphia will stay the course.

“The plan is for red counties, including Philadelphia, to move to yellow on Friday,” Nate Wardle, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Department of Health, said Monday.

It will likely take a week or two to see how the ongoing protests over Floyd’s death will affect the spread of the novel coronavirus. But the protests aren’t the first instances of large crowds gathering in violation of Philadelphia’s stay-at-home order. Across the state over Memorial Day weekend, public health officials worried that celebrations among stir-crazy Pennsylvanians would cause an uptick in coronavirus cases and slow the progress the commonwealth has made in mitigating the spread of the virus.

Over the next few days, the city might start to see such an increase, said Philadelphia Health Department spokesman James Garrow. Though Mondays have been slow days for test results throughout the pandemic because of weekend lag times at labs, he said the day’s 252 positive tests showed no sign of an uptick yet.

City Health Commissioner Thomas Farley has consistently said that moving into the “Safer at Home” phase scheduled for Friday will depend on a variety of data points, including hospital space, testing capacity, and new positive case numbers.

The testing metrics could be affected by the shrinking number of testing sites due to the protests: On Monday and Tuesday, all city testing sites and community health centers were set to be closed as a part of the shutdown of all city services. Several pharmacies, such as CVS and Rite Aid, also closed locations, further reducing the number of test sites in Philly. If the number of tests drops substantially, that could affect the plan, according to Garrow, as could a spike in cases that would likely be a result of Memorial Day activities.

“Based on what we’re seeing, the mayor and Health Department will make that decision in the next few days, and in coordination with Governor Wolf,” he said.

As of now, the state will stick with the plan for Philadelphia’s transition to “yellow” on Friday, along with all the other remaining “red” counties in the state.