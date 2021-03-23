Philly’s Spring Garden railroad station to be torn down despite efforts to save it

A successor to the Reading Railroad Company has filed permits to demolish a historic train station on Spring Garden Street — just as a coalition of local groups had formed to save the crumbling structure.

The Reading Railroad company went bankrupt in 1976 and trains haven’t run on its former Spring Garden Station in decades. But, in January, nonprofit Scioli Turco and development company Arts & Crafts filed a so-called conservatorship petition in state court seeking to take legal control over the neglected property from Reading International, the successor to the rail giant that still controls numerous former station properties.

Instead, Reading has opted to destroy the structure. The company was issued a zoning permit on Tuesday by the city’s Department of Licenses & Inspections outlining plans for complete demolition.

Paul Steinke, of the Preservation Alliance, said the outcome was lamentable.