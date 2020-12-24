Celebrating the season, whatever your holiday tradition, is still possible thanks to outdoor events and activities hosted online. If you do choose to go out, wear your most festive Christmas mask as COVID-19 mandates still require them. If you’re heading to an outside event, be mindful that capacity limits mean planning as far ahead as possible.

Tinsel time

The newest Philadelphia holiday landmark, Tinsel, regroups this year with outside seating but with the same seasonal drinks served in Christmas ornaments. The so-called “streetery” incorporates nearby restaurants Finn McCools, Sueno and Go Popcorn, which will also be decked out in lights, bows, and Christmas-y kitsch. Patrons can order from Sueno’s menu while enjoying drinks outside at Tinsel that includes favorites like Christmas in a Cup, Tinsel’s Snowglobe and Through the Candy Cane Forest. There’s also a snow-making machine and photo-ops with Christmas-themed installations, including Santa himself and a giant gingerbread man.

Tinsel Christmas Pop-Up

112 S. 12th St., Philadelphia

Monday – Friday 4 p.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, noon to 11 p.m.

Through Dec. 31

Christmas POPS

The Philly POPS have a Christmas gift for everyone – a virtual concert featuring “Hamilton” star Mandy Gonzalez with POPS music director/principal conductor David Charles Abell, trumpeter/artistic director for jazz Terell Stafford, and pianist Charlie Albright along with some special guests. The hour-long concert includes physically distanced performances with The Philadelphia Boys Choir, The Philly POPS Festival Chorus and The African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas Gospel Choir. The concert, filmed at Wilmington’s Grand Opera House includes holiday standards like “Hallelujah,” “Do You Hear What I Hear?” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and is available on demand.

“A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season” Virtual

Through Jan. 1

Free