Philly’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood cancels Wheels in the Windows event, ‘dreaming for something really big for 2026’
With July Fourth falling on a Friday this year, many local businesses are closing up shop. Neighborhood leaders say they will redirect efforts to the 2026 celebration.
Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill visitors center said the neighborhood will tamp down Fourth of July celebrations this year, postponing its annual Wheels in the Windows festivities, as it looks to amplify 2026’s July Fourth celebrations during America’s 250th birthday.
Each year, storefronts in the Northwest Philadelphia neighborhood are decorated with red, white and blue bikes, wagons and scooters provided by Chestnut Hill residents. Families get “paired” with the local businesses and drop off their decorated vehicles that are on display throughout the entire week of July Fourth.
Executive Director Courtney O’Neill confirmed the postponement in an email to WHYY News last week, saying with Independence Day falling on a Friday this year, “lots of the individual small businesses are deciding to close and be with family and friends for a long weekend.”
“This year, we will miss seeing bikes in storefront windows; however, we are dreaming big for 2026,” O’Neill said. “As Philadelphia celebrates the 250th, we plan to bring Wheels in the Window [sic] back in an even more meaningful way, to honor America and the milestone year with an extra-special celebration in Chestnut Hill.”
Despite pushing the collaborative displays to next year, the Arts and Eats Fourth of July celebration and the Bocce Club’s annual Fourth of July Bike Parade will still go on as planned for 2025. Marketing and Communications Coordinator Karise Allen-Crew said some of the storefronts will be open on Friday. While the windows won’t be fully decked out this year, she promises next year’s decorations will be “dynamic.”
“It celebrates the 250th year of Philadelphia,” Allen-Crew said. “It’s a huge milestone, and it’s just an extra special celebration in Chestnut Hill for us.”
Philadelphia and its neighborhoods are actively gearing up for the big slate of festivities for 2026, including the MLB All-Star game, several matches of the FIFA World Cup and the PGA Championship. The city is looking for 10,000 residents, or “Phambassadors,” to become directly involved in 2026 preparation and events.
City leaders said plans for the 250th anniversary events are on track, but SEPTA’s budget crisis could put a snag in how efficiently people can get around for them. On Thursday, SEPTA’s board approved a budget for the upcoming fiscal year that would result in cuts for 45% of its services and raised fares if the transit agency doesn’t receive its desired state funding.
During discussions late last year, city leaders agreed that it would cost $100 million or more to cover everything planned for the nation’s 250th birthday.
