“This year, we will miss seeing bikes in storefront windows; however, we are dreaming big for 2026,” O’Neill said. “As Philadelphia celebrates the 250th, we plan to bring Wheels in the Window [sic] back in an even more meaningful way, to honor America and the milestone year with an extra-special celebration in Chestnut Hill.”

Despite pushing the collaborative displays to next year, the Arts and Eats Fourth of July celebration and the Bocce Club’s annual Fourth of July Bike Parade will still go on as planned for 2025. Marketing and Communications Coordinator Karise Allen-Crew said some of the storefronts will be open on Friday. While the windows won’t be fully decked out this year, she promises next year’s decorations will be “dynamic.”

“It celebrates the 250th year of Philadelphia,” Allen-Crew said. “It’s a huge milestone, and it’s just an extra special celebration in Chestnut Hill for us.”

Philadelphia and its neighborhoods are actively gearing up for the big slate of festivities for 2026, including the MLB All-Star game, several matches of the FIFA World Cup and the PGA Championship. The city is looking for 10,000 residents, or “Phambassadors,” to become directly involved in 2026 preparation and events.

City leaders said plans for the 250th anniversary events are on track, but SEPTA’s budget crisis could put a snag in how efficiently people can get around for them. On Thursday, SEPTA’s board approved a budget for the upcoming fiscal year that would result in cuts for 45% of its services and raised fares if the transit agency doesn’t receive its desired state funding.

During discussions late last year, city leaders agreed that it would cost $100 million or more to cover everything planned for the nation’s 250th birthday.