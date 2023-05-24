This story originally appeared on 6abc

Music superstars Demi Lovato and Ludacris will be headlining this year’s Wawa Welcome America July 4th concert.

The event will start at 7 p.m. on the Ben Franklin Parkway and culminate with a fireworks display.

Prior to the concert, Welcome America says there will be a performance by DJ Diamond Kuts and Snacktime Philly.

All concertgoers will be able to get a bag of complimentary Haribo Gummy Bears upon entry.

Gates open at 4 p.m. at Logan Circle and 20th Street.

The July 4th concert is part of the Wawa Welcome America’s 16 days of free programming across the city, which organizers say focuses “on arts, culture, diversity, education, wellness, history, and performance.”

This year July 4th falls on a Tuesday.