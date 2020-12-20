When browsing the glass cases at a jewelry store, if you ask to see something a little different, there’s a good chance the salesperson will lean over and say in a low, conspiratorial tone: Let me show you something special.

“People come in looking for something for Christmas, and we say to them: ‘Would you like to see something from history that you don’t get to see every day?’” said Bob Strehlau, owner of Bove Jewelers in Kennett Square. “Their eyebrows go up, and they say, ‘Absolutely!’”

Hanging on the wall behind the glass cases, and on display pedestals on the showroom floor, are 48 pieces of art by Vincent van Gogh, Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Edgar Degas, Salvador Dalí, Georges Seurat, and other masters. In a discrete corner of the showroom is a framed American Express credit card that has been manipulated by the elusive street artist Banksy.

These are all originals, either one-of-a-kind paintings and drawings or prints hand-signed by the artist. Collectively priced at more than $10 million, the pieces were loaned by longtime customers of Bove for a brief, pop-up art exhibition inside the jewelry store.

“It was easier than you would think,” said Matt Strehlau, who works with his brother in the store. “These are good clients of ours. We have their trust already. They thought it was a great idea.”

The idea, hatched by the Strehlau Brothers, was to generate some excitement on Kennett Square’s State Street commercial corridor, where Bove has been since 1929. Over the last 91 years, it has been through four owners. Bob Strehlau acquired it in 2016 after the previous owners closed down the deeply indebted business.

Strehlau said he had to shutter the business for 90 days at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He now has all his employees back to work, but customer visits are by appointment only. There is no more idle browsing, which used to bring foot traffic into the store.

“We started brainstorming what can we do for fun, without charging anyone, just to have people have a great night out during the pandemic,” said Strehlau.

The van Gogh is a brown India ink drawing of a landscape with a tree, rendered in the artist’s unmistakable marks, staccato jabs of monochrome ochre color. The provenance of the work, proving its authenticity, is filed behind the frame.

There is a price tag: $4,850,000.