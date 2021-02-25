Philly police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting woman inside Macy’s

Philadelphia police have arrested a man suspected of raping a 55-year-old woman inside the Center City Macy’s store over the weekend.

Jaleel Uqdah was taken into custody early Wednesday morning at his West Philadelphia home thanks to a tip and surveillance footage from Macy’s, SEPTA, and local businesses, said Capt. Mark Burgmann, who leads the Special Victims Unit.

“We’re breathing a sigh of relief that we got him off the street,” Burgmann said.

Uqdah is charged with rape, sexual assault, aggravated assault, robbery, and other offenses. He remains in custody.

In a statement, District Attorney Larry Krasner said his office will “vigorously and justly prosecute” Uqdah, who is separately facing burglary and theft offenses.

“Our prosecution of Mr. Uqdah will also say that women must be safe from similar crimes in the future,” he said.

The District Attorney’s Office will seek to hold Uqdah without bail because of the “extreme danger he presents to the community.”