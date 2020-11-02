Philly officials prepared for Election Day ‘shenanigans,’ promise safety at the polls

Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?

Less than 24 hours before polls open in Philadelphia, prosecutors, elected officials and police stood outside a city recreation center to deliver one message: Anyone eligible to vote on Tuesday will be able to do so safely.

“This is our chance, in the birthplace of democracy, to seize democracy and to achieve democracy,” said state Sen. Vincent Hughes during a news conference at Marian Anderson Recreation Center.

A record number of Philadelphia voters — well over 400,000 — requested mail ballots this year. But city officials still expect long lines at traditional polling places, which open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Given the national spotlight shining on battleground Pennsylvania, and in turn Philadelphia, they’re also preparing for the real possibility of Election Day “shenanigans” at the polls.