Updated: 2:30 p.m.

The U.S. Department of Justice will dispatch staff to monitor voting on Election Day in Philadelphia, along with 43 other jurisdictions in 18 states.

DOJ officials said the monitors would “focus on compliance with the Voting Rights Act” in the 43 localities scattered across the country mostly in populous states such as Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Massachusetts and Michigan.

“Federal law entrusts the Civil Rights Division with protecting the right to vote for all Americans,” said Eric S. Dreiband, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division. “Our federal laws protect the right of all American citizens to vote without suffering discrimination, intimidation, and harassment.”

According to the DOJ statement, staff would be on call to enforce federal statutes such as the Voting Rights Act or the Americans with Disabilities Act. The division also enforces language access and federal criminal statutes that prohibit voter intimidation or suppression based on race, color, national origin or religion.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for partisan election monitors to be dispatched to cities like Philadelphia. United States Attorney General William Barr, who heads the DOJ, recently drew an ethics complaint from a bipartisan group of lawyers for allegedly using his office to further the president’s reelection chances.