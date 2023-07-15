Philly musician Yeho Bostick to be remembered at Ardmore Music Hall

About a dozen friends and colleagues of the Philadelphia musician Yeho Bostick will take the stage of the Ardmore Music Hall this weekend to play a memorial concert in his honor.

Bostick, who was beloved in Philadelphia’s music circles across a wide range of genres, died June 24 after a long bout with cancer. He was 38.

“He was one of the most outgoing people you’d ever come across,” said Bostick’s longtime friend Jedd Buller, who is organizing the concert. “A lot of people reached out when he passed to say: ‘I didn’t even know him that well and I still vividly remember that time that I met him. He was so welcoming and so interested in what I had to say.’”

“He just had this clear, intoxicating charisma about him, and it rubbed off on a lot of people,” he said.

Bostick played bass, drums, and clarinet. He never released music under his own name but was a mainstay in the Philadelphia music scene, having played with a seemingly endless number of bands over two decades. Many of those bands will be at the Ardmore for the Sunday evening lineup, including Upholstery, Maggie Mae, Interminable, Trap Rabbit, and Darlingtyn, along with solo performances by Angelo’s Outlaw, Martonimous, Honeychile, and Yesseh Furaha-Ali.

“Honestly, I was hesitant to join because for me, personally, the thought of getting back on stage without him feels overwhelming right now,” said Ximena Violante of the band Interminable, inspired by Mexican son jarocho music, for which Bostick played bass.

“But when I reached out to the band, they were all like, ‘No, let’s go for it,’” he said. “I think it’ll be an important step in our grief process and in entering this new stage as a band, and to honor him. Obviously that’s the main goal in this event: to honor his memory, honor everything that he brought to the Philly music scene.”