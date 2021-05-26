Philly Kappas and Deltas are having a battle of the DJs for a good cause

The Crimson and Creme Battle of the DJs: Old School Meets New School event is designed to bring awareness to the impact of sickle cell disease in the Black community as well as increase support for the Crescent Foundation, a Philadelphia-based Sickle Cell research initiative.

“Each year the Kappas have what they call Kappa week and Delta Sigma Theta has May [week]. Both of the weeks are really designed to focus on or highlight the importance of community service. We were having a conversation initially about how we can have an event where our members can have some fun and relieve some stress due to everything that has happened with the pandemic,” said Sparks-Nixon.

“But as we talked about that, of course, because we’re both community service and public service organizations, my mind always goes to, how can we support the community, how can we serve. So as we thought about having a battle we said, okay, who can we support, who can and serve. Hence we landed on sickle cell, because we know that sickle cell is one of those diseases that disproportionately impacts the African American community. Yet, it doesn’t receive the kind of attention that it should,” said Sparks-Nixon.

Raising funds and awareness around the Crescent Foundation was the idea Damian Jackson Esq. Jackson is the 49th Polemarch of the Philadelphia Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi.

“Every year we have a Kappa weekend, it basically revolves around the week of the founding of our particular chapter here Philadelphia. This year is our 99th anniversary. We actually were founded on May 25. So, Saturday will be the culmination of events with the Battle of the DJs,” said Jackson.

The event is totally free and anyone can register and join in on the fun. However, people are encouraged to consider donating to the Crescent Foundation.

“I was on the board of the Crescent Foundation for about two years, and I identified them. Obviously they do work for raising awareness and advocacy for sickle cell anemia. I was approached to be on their board because I also had sickle cell anemia. So I know some of the work that they do is raising money, raising awareness, having specific blood drives for stem cells and things of that nature,” said Jackson. “The foundation mainly focuses on the adolescents that are becoming young adults and the problems and issues that they specifically have transferring from basically a pediatric care to adult care.”

“We have two really good DJs that also have good synergy,” said Jackson.