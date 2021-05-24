Jericho Brown’s ‘The Tradition’

Air Date: May 25, 2021 10:00 am

Poet JERICHO BROWN’s Pulitzer-prize winning collection The Tradition is this year’s One Book, One Philadelphia pick, a Free Library and City project to encourage literacy and discussion.  Brown’s poems are written in a form of verse he calls a duplex, using a mixture of sonnets, ghazals and the blues. They touch on themes of race, masculinity, fatherhood, and queerness. They examine police brutality against Black people, mass shootings, slavery, and HIV. Brown joins us this hour on Radio Times to talk about his poetry which has resonance on the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin.

