Philly judge to consider revoking bail for men accused of election interference

On Friday, city prosecutors in Philadelphia will again ask a judge to revoke bail for Joshua Macias and Antonio LaMotta, two Virginia men who allegedly tried to interfere with the November election.

In separate motions filed in Municipal Court, Assistant District Attorney Andrew Wellbrock argued that both men should be jailed for violating their bail conditions while participating in the deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol. Media footage, he wrote, shows both men standing together inside one of the building’s security perimeters — in an area where demonstrations are not permitted.

Attorneys for Macias, 42, and LaMotta, 62, have insisted their clients never stepped foot inside the Capitol during the insurrection, which unfolded as lawmakers sought to certify President Joe Biden’s electoral college victory.

“Those criminal insurgents who invaded our nation’s capitol should all be charged. But the citizens who were in our nation’s capital, on the grounds of the capitol, exercising the right to free speech and free assembly, should not be charged,” said Wiliam J. Brennan, who is representing Macias.

To date, neither Macias nor LaMotta have been arrested for their actions on Jan. 6.

During a preliminary hearing last week, Wellbrock played a video clip from Global News, a Canadian news outlet. It shows Macias, his back to the Capitol, speaking to a crowd. LaMotta is standing nearby.