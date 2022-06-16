The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has chosen a new director to lead its Division of Substance Use Prevention and Harm Reduction (SUPHR), which is working to alleviate the overdose crisis in the city.

Dr. Andrew R. Best Jr., a licensed clinical social worker, served most recently as the health program manager for the Single County Authority (SCA) Operations Unit. He has worked in various capacities for the city’s Department of Behavior Health and Intellectual Disability Services for the past eight years.

“This work helped me to understand the tremendous importance of first getting hands-on exposure to the work being done in the field before moving on to any critical administrative roles,” Best said in a press release Wednesday.