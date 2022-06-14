Philadelphians with opioid use disorder were better able to stay on medication-assisted treatment after prescribing restrictions were loosened during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s according to a Drexel University study that compared treatment retention before and after the pandemic.

Buprenorphine reduces opioid cravings and withdrawal symptoms — helping people to stop using opioids, and reducing the risk of fatal overdose. So, health experts say expanding access is critical.

“There is a link to a 50% decreased chance of overdose death,” said co-author Kathleen Ward, a doctoral research fellow at the Urban Health Collaborative at the Dornsife School of Public Health at Drexel University.

“And that can be related to a lot of different things in terms of being linked into care, where you can find access to not just medication, but also other types of social services; whether that’s housing or food access, or any other kinds of social services that can connect people and support them in their recovery, on top of also accessing medication for opioid use disorder.”

However, prior to the pandemic, patients using buprenorphine had to make in-person appointments at least once a week, and get drug tested. Drexel researchers found that those requirements deterred people from sustaining their treatment regimens.