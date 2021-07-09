Philly Haitian community reacts to assassination and chaos

Johanne Louis, a nurse practitioner at the Philadelphia Veterans Administration Medical Center, also worries about family members who’ve remained in Haiti.

“You’re constantly afraid for your loved ones that you hear that they’ve been caught up in some kind of gunfire or been kidnapped,” said Louis, who came to the U.S. when she was seven.

Louis, the founder of a nonprofit organization that serves Haiti and communities in the U.S., was supposed to visit in February but canceled amid the chaos.

“Violence walks hand in hand with poverty and misery, and there was already a lot of poverty in Haiti,” she said. “There are a lot of hard-working, just wonderful people in Haiti that are just trying to survive.”

For many Haitian Americans, the question of how to best help the country recover is a complicated one, and there’s division about the role the U.S. government should play.

Louis, for instance, would welcome U.S. aid, but is wary of deeper involvement.

Others, like Dagobert, believe that America needs to take an active role.

“America should want to help get involved with Haiti more and take leadership because they need help there. For me, all the shooting sprees and violence is a cry for help,” he said.

Others like Dafils are hesitant to accept any U.S aid. He fears the U.S would prioritize its own interests over Haiti’s needs. Instead, he would like to see the Haitian community come together and create its own solutions.

“I’m hoping that we can find a way to civilization and find a Haitian solution for Haitians by Haitians,” he said. “I am hoping that all the sectors — the private sectors in Haiti, the church people, people that were in power — let’s see if we can sit down and find a solution. Let’s compromise. Let’s make a deal for the betterment of this country.”