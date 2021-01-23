Central Pa. immigrant organizations set priorities for 2021 legislative session

President Joe Biden will soon try to get his immigration proposal through Congress.

As a new legislative session gets underway at the state Capitol, immigrant advocacy groups in the mid-state have set their priorities for Pennsylvania.

After spending much of the fall organizing to get out the vote, members of the Latino and immigrant organization CASA are calling on lawmakers to support several initiatives, including allowing undocumented immigrants to qualify for in-state tuition at the 14 state-owned universities and community colleges.

During a video conference with members and several Democratic state lawmakers, Mary Lou Saldaña of Dauphin County said she went back to school to get her GED and wants to become a nurse. But without papers, her options are limited.

“Tuition equity and access to universities for all, regardless of immigration status will make a huge difference, not just for people like me, but also in our economy, in our communities,” she said.

Rep. Manny Guzman of Berks County said he and other lawmakers are sponsoring a bill to make in-state tuition and grants from the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency accessible to undocumented residents.

“This is money that we can control as legislatures, to ensure that if you’re applying for a PHEAA grant here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, you can get that regardless of your immigration status,” Guzman said.

Lawmakers from both parties have attempted similar changes before. When he was a state senator, Republican Congressman Lloyd Smucker introduced the so-called Pennsylvania Dream Act, modeled on a 2012 Maryland law, in 2013 and 2015. Both times, the bill was referred to the education committee, but were never voted out to the full House.

Another proposal with an unsuccessful history in the General Assembly, so far, would grant undocumented people the opportunity to obtain drivers licenses in the state. The proposal comes nearly 20 years after state lawmakers voted to require license applicants to have a social security number. Several organizations including CASA and the Movement for Immigrant Leaders in Pennsylvania have thrown their support behind the measure.