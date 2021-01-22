Biden action on Liberian immigrants has community in Philly hopeful

More than 400 Liberians living in Pennsylvania have applied to a green card program that President Joe Biden announced he would fix on his first day in office.

The Liberian Refugee Immigration Fairness (LRIF) program, which was created in 2019, had more applicants from the commonwealth than from any other state as of October, according to a report from the Congressional Research Service. But, its rollout has been a source of frustration.

In an executive order, the Biden administration echoed what many local applicants and immigrant advocates have been saying about the issues with the pathway to permanent residency.

“The LRIF application process was hampered by a slow launch, cumbersome procedures, and delays,” reads the order. The new policy directs the secretary of Homeland Security to look into those problems and speed up review of applications.

Pam Roberts, immigration attorney at HIAS Pennsylvania, who has helped about two dozen people apply for LRIF, called that “a big help.”

“[Of] all of the things that were competing for his attention, that he recognized how important this was,” she said.

The same executive order also extends a program called Deferred Enforced Departure (DED), which provides work authorization for around 4,000 Liberians living in the U.S. Liberians eligible for that program are most likely also eligible for LRIF, and the order urges them to apply for that more permanent program.

Voffee Jabateh, CEO of the African Cultural Alliance of North America (ACANA), which provides social and legal services to many in the local Liberian community, said those changes are fine, but he is impatient for substantive change.

“[There are still] areas we need clarity around,” he said.