A way out of precarious immigration status

In many cases, Liberians fleeing civil war at home or coming to join family and have a better life in the United States have been allowed to stay and work in this country for decades. Programs such as Temporary Protected Status and Deferred Enforced Departure meant protection from deportation, but also meant living with the possibility of losing status and work authorization in the future.

The Liberian Refugee Immigration Fairness Act offers a way out of that precarity, if applicants can meet the criteria and provide documentation. But tracking down or getting documents issued by a foreign government can be a challenge, especially during a pandemic, said Voffee Jabateh, CEO of the African Cultural Alliance of North America, or ACANA. Based in West Philadelphia, the nonprofit has helped dozens of people apply for green cards.

For example, one man who called ACANA from Florida asking for help has been in the United States for four decades but does not have some of the required documents, such as a copy of his birth certificate, said Jabateh. Hunting down those documents means finding someone in Liberia who can help. And then, waiting.

Until those documents arrive, “he would not be able to apply, even though he’s qualified,” said Jabateh, who said he had many clients in similar situations.

“I have a young man who has been waiting for a correct birth certificate out of Liberia … and yet they’re saying we don’t have the paper to make the certificate,” said Pam Roberts, Citizenship and Family Unification Program Staff Attorney at HIAS Pennsylvania, who has been helping Liberians apply.

At the end of October, USCIS tweaked the program requirements to allow people who had trouble obtaining some documents from abroad, like an unexpired Liberian passport, to instead submit proof that they had tried.

Some people who have already applied and been denied could also miss out, said Roberts, if they miss the window to reapply with better materials.

Trusting the system, after years of fearing deportation, is another hurdle to overcome. “We believe there is a fair number of people out there who are just frightened,” she said.

The stakes are also high for anyone waiting. With Temporary Protected Status for Liberians set to end in June 2022, anyone currently in the U.S. on that program, and who does not get a green card through the act, could fall out of status or be forced to leave the country.

Gwendolyn Flowers, 51, lived in that limbo for more than 30 years, after coming to the United States as a teenager in 1987. Now a certified nursing assistant in Northeast Philadelphia, Flowers said that when the act passed, “I felt relief, I felt happy, I felt very good about this opportunity for me.”

But at the same time, she was hesitant. Flowers said she was not confident the program would help her, or if it would be a trap, “a way to find out your location, where you’re at, and to come pick you up.”

That fear, combined with long processing times, is one reason advocates are calling for the deadline to be suspended. Until more green cards are issued, they argue, some people will not trust the program really works.

With help from ACANA, Flowers did apply in early 2020, and had an interview with USCIS in November 2020. Ten months later, she said, she received her green card.

“I couldn’t believe it at first,” Flowers said. All at once, a ceiling that had been hanging over her for decades lifted. Now, she said, “I can freely work, in any area I wish to. I can travel and do investments out of the country, in the country. It’s just so much I can do.”