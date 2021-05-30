Bryan Dedmon never used to participate in activities at his local recreation center. The 15-year-old West Philadelphia native was simply never interested in any of the activities offered by the city. That is, until Philly’s Parks & Rec department announced in January that, in lieu of in-person events due to the city’s COVID protocols, they’d be hosting an NBA 2K21 tournament, the first time the city had ever put on an esports event.

“I really don’t get involved in activities like that, but since it was a video game that I play, it was kind of interesting to see how they’re doing it,” he said. “That was the first time I got involved through the Conestoga rec center.”

The online tournament ran smoothly and drew around 70 kids from across the city. Although he was eliminated in the second round, Bryan said next time the city hosts a tournament, he anticipates many more kids will participate, given how 2K is “one of the most popular games for kids our age.”

Now, Bryan is a regular fixture at Conestoga, showing up almost every weekend.

“It’s really amazing. I meet more people every time I go,” adding that he hopes the city offers more esports programming in the future, so kids like him who aren’t interested in the department’s usual slate of offerings can get involved.

Bryan’s experience is exactly what Conestoga’s rec leader Curtis Johnson hopes other kids across the city will have.

“Some kids aren’t as athletic as others, so they use the game to express themselves,” he said. “Esports are the future, because the gaming systems have their attention right now. Kids rarely come outside and play anymore.”