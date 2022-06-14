Two years ago, during the 2020 election count, two men packed guns into a Hummer and drove from Virginia to Philadelphia, allegedly to disrupt the vote count happening inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center. They were arrested on weapons charges.

New evidence released last week shows one of them, Joshua Macias, may have been part of the inner circle that organized the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Video footage released as part of congressional hearings on the insurrection reveal Macias, founder of Vets for Trump, in a meeting that took place the day before, on January 5, in an underground parking garage with a small group of leaders of the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys.

Some of those leaders, including Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio, have been charged with seditious conspiracy against the government.